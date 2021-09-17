Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,513,383.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,802 shares valued at $2,788,581. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

