CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,692 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.60.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $741,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

