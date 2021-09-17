Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Down 4.7%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 890,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

