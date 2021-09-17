CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $140.70. 26,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,450. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

