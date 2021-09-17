Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $32.99

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $32.10. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

