Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,184,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,220 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.87% of Carrier Global worth $359,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.72. 169,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,679. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

