Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.