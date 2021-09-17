carVertical Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $76,148.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044889 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

