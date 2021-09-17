Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAS. Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CAS remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Cascade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.