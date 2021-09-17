Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.41% of Casella Waste Systems worth $46,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

