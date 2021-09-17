Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $248.98 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $248.98 million and $29.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00180983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00118531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.57 or 0.07211498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,379.57 or 0.99772506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00828478 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,350,782,238 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003,543,603 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

