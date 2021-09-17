Caspian (CSP) Price Up 47.1% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Caspian has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $628,938.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

