Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.68. 10,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,155,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

