CBC.network Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $211,225.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

