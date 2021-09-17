CBDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,073.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, CBDAO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $73,403.30 and approximately $66,073.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

