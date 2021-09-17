CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,926,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 854,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

