Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

