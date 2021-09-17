Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,602 shares.The stock last traded at $123.60 and had previously closed at $123.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

