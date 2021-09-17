Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,602 shares.The stock last traded at $123.64 and had previously closed at $123.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

