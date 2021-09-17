CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,175,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $17,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.