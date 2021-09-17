C&C Group’s (CCGGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGGY remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. C&C Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.