CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.