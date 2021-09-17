CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.57. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

