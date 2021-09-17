Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 12,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

