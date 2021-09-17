Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

