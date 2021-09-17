Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $428.12 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $663.56 million and $428.12 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

