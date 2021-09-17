Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

CLDX opened at $53.28 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

