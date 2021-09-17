Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 6,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

