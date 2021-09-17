Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,427. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

