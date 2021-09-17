CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells C$82,560.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.

CVE:CVX traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,018. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

