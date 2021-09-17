Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,765. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

