Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

