Centaur Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $473,741.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00132855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

