Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 3.9%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

