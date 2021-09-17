Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,461 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $37.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,240 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 463,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

