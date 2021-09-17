Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 5.5%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.65. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several research firms recently commented on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

