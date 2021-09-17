Ceres Price Reaches $147.89 on Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Ceres has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $49,614.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $147.89 or 0.00313475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

