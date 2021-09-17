Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.41

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 3781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

