Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,968.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,673,417 shares of company stock valued at $618,006,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.