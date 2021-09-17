CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 1,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.