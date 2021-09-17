Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.94. 571,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 488,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.11.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8908786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.