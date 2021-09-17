ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.27. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 4,540 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.