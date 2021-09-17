ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 5819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,866,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.