Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.67 and a 200-day moving average of $355.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.