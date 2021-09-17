Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 5.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Charter Communications worth $433,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

CHTR stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $758.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

