Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 4.9% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $758.60. 36,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $765.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

