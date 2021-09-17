Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.22. 17,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,592. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $765.58 and a 200 day moving average of $700.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

