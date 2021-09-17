ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $503,833.60 and approximately $13,108.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

