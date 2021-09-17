ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,500 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx accounts for about 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.08% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 15,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,333. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

