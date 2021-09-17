Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,800 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Desjardins lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

CGIFF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

